Get ready for summmer! Cape Town has 8 blue flag beaches





Camps Bay beach, Cape Town. © adwo123/123rf.com

The Mother City continues to fly the flag high with some of the best beaches in the country.

Eight beaches in Cape Town have been awarded Blue Flag status by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), while two others were awarded pilot Blue Flag status.

The proudly 'blue' beaches are Bikini Beach, Camps Bay, Clifton 4th Beach, Fish Hoek, Llandudno, Melkbosstrand, Muizenberg and Silwerstroom.

Mnandi and Strandfontein were granted a pilot blue flag status.

WESSA uses 33 criteria across four categories to determine whether a beach meets the requirements for Blue Flag recognition.

Among them are environmental education and awareness, water quality, environmental management and safety services.

Among the criteria are universal access, effective waste management, availability of interpretive signage and control of domestic animals.

The City of Cape Town has been faced by challenges this past year after several power cuts at sewage pump stations, due to loadshedding.

This resulted in sewage pollution at some beaches.

This is a wonderful achievement for our Recreation and Parks Department, but Cape Town as a whole. As we wade deeper into the summer season, our beaches and recreational facilities will be bustling with residents and visitors. Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health