Get ready for summmer! Cape Town has 8 blue flag beaches
The Mother City continues to fly the flag high with some of the best beaches in the country.
Eight beaches in Cape Town have been awarded Blue Flag status by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), while two others were awarded pilot Blue Flag status.
The proudly 'blue' beaches are Bikini Beach, Camps Bay, Clifton 4th Beach, Fish Hoek, Llandudno, Melkbosstrand, Muizenberg and Silwerstroom.
Mnandi and Strandfontein were granted a pilot blue flag status.
WESSA uses 33 criteria across four categories to determine whether a beach meets the requirements for Blue Flag recognition.
Among them are environmental education and awareness, water quality, environmental management and safety services.
Among the criteria are universal access, effective waste management, availability of interpretive signage and control of domestic animals.
The City of Cape Town has been faced by challenges this past year after several power cuts at sewage pump stations, due to loadshedding.
This resulted in sewage pollution at some beaches.
This is a wonderful achievement for our Recreation and Parks Department, but Cape Town as a whole. As we wade deeper into the summer season, our beaches and recreational facilities will be bustling with residents and visitors.Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health
A lot of hard work continues behind the scenes to ensure that we are summer ready, and that residents and visitors alike will enjoy our world class amenities and facilitiesPatricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117872185_camps-bay-beach-cape-town-south-africa.html?vti=lm4r26hofjtp8lsxa8-1-14
More from Lifestyle
'Zoom Face' phenomenon sees more young people undergoing cosmetic surgeries
There's reportedly been an increase in Gen Z's having surgical procedures done to enhance their appearance.Read More
Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go'
Many parents find the teenage phase extremely challenging.Read More
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
[VIDEO] PURRfection: 14-year-old cat sets new record for loudest purr
Bella's feat was verified by a Guinness World Records official and recorded by an acoustic engineer who blocked out all external noise.Read More
What size am I in this shop? How inconsistent sizing can affect our body image
Inconsistent sizing labels from some popular clothing retailers has led to a 'rebellion' online. Isn't it time we stopped letting a clothing size make us feel bad about ourselves?Read More
Want a solar-powered vehicle? Got R4,6 MILLION and LOTS of sun?
Not only is the price out of this world, but you will need the god of the sun constantly working in your favour.Read More
[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run
Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Postpartum RAGE a symptom of postpartum depression - why don't we talk about it?
Postpartum rage falls under the umbrella of postpartum depression, a serious condition that is still often minimised as simply a case of the 'baby blues'.Read More
The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment
Research shows that one in every three South Africans experiences a mental health issue.Read More