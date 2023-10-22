Streaming issues? Report here
Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go'

Many parents find the teenage phase extremely challenging.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush.

I sometimes think that teenagers are just grown-up 2-year-olds.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

From hormone changes to issues of identity, the teenage years have been described by many parents as challenging.

But did you know that there are joys in raising a teenager?

It all starts with parents letting go.

The problem we often have is that parents have an agenda and want to hold on tightly instead of incrementally letting go.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Bush says that one of the things that really upset parents is that they are no longer the center of their child's world during this phase.

She explains that parents need to remember that the teenage phase allows parents to in a way see their handiwork in action - something Bush says can be scary and deeply satisfying at the same time because you get to see the kinds of things that you taught your kids early on in their lives.

Some of the joys of parenting a teen is that they start talking about different things. They start having points of view and those points of view may no longer match yours because they are challenging the status quo - the joy is that they get to bring a new point of view into the home which may stimulate some very interesting conversation and that's a good thing.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Parents need to mourn the perfect child and let go of their blossoming teen and start really listening to them and hearing them because they are in a state of flux and change, so the conversation shifts.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Raising a teenager: 'Parents need to let go'




