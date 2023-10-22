Nerves, tears and screams of joy - Capetonians bring the Bokke gees
Nothing unites South Africans more than rugby!
And Cape Town brought the energy and vibe at several venues across the city, for the Springboks semi-final clash against England on Saturday night.
It was probably the most nerve-wrecking game so far - filled with all emotions from frustration, tears, shock to finally, jubilation.
(Let's just say the Bokke know how to raise the anxiety levels of an entire nation!)
The Bokke made their mark in the second half of the game, with a penalty by Handré Pollard in the final few minutes of the match.
This dramatic last ten minutes clinched them their place in the final with a 15-16 win.
Several shopping malls were packed to the brim in Cape Town as supporters rallied behind the Bokke.
And the gees was everywhere!
Bokke Fans in Cape Town 🇿🇦🔥💯🙌🏽 What A Glorious Night 🚀 #ENGvRSA #Springboks #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/wRcezuNG1s' Siya Ndlumbini 🧭 (@Siya_Ndlumbini) October 22, 2023
🇿🇦PLS RT🇿🇦 #ENGvRSA crowd @VandAWaterfront now for #RWC2023 road to #RWCFinal with @EnglandRugby and @Springboks hashing it out... 😎🌍🇿🇦 #RWC23 #capetown #southafrica #strongertogether #springboks pic.twitter.com/i5MbOE8TJT' James Costello 😎🌍🇿🇦 (@jamescapetown) October 21, 2023
🇿🇦PLS RT🇿🇦 (2) #ENGvRSA crowd @VandAWaterfront now for #RWC2023 road to #RWCFinal with @EnglandRugby (6pts) and @Springboks (3pts) hashing it out... 😎🌍🇿🇦 #RWC23 #capetown #southafrica #strongertogether #springboks pic.twitter.com/AB652i5e9Y' James Costello 😎🌍🇿🇦 (@jamescapetown) October 21, 2023
