Mental health support at the tip of your fingers





The Wysa app created by UWC Photo: UWC/Facebook

With October being mental health month the University of the Western Cape has introduced an app to help students cope with stress and overcome trauma.

Called Wysa, it has been rated as the best app on Google Play and was winner of the World Economic Forum’s Youth Mental Health Challenge last year.

The app uses artificial intelligence to build greater resilience and to proactively combat depression and anxiety in the campus community.

The app aims to assist students to improve their mental health before symptoms become severe, by using free text understanding to tailor the support to an individual’s needs and guiding them through interactive cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) exercises.

UWC's Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Student Development and Support, Professor Matete Madiba, said the creation of the app follows research into the scope of anxiety disorders amongst students in South Africa.

The 18-24 age is when a lot of things are happening, like moving away from home, engaging in relationships outside your family and building friendships across a diversity of networks. Adapting to university is a challenge on its own, now you're dealing with exam stress and other issues on your own. So all these factors creates a big challenge. Professor Matete Madiba, UWC's Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Student Development and Support

The app serves as a deterrent to prevent students from spiraling into a mental health crisis.

You are taken on a journey to understand your emotions and your thoughts. And you're taken through a number of exercises that equips you to know what to do when you're faced with a challenge. Professor Matete Madiba, UWC's Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Student Development and Support

We know that not everyone has the courage to walk into a consultation room for fear of judgement. So with the chat bot, you can enjoy anonymity in an environment where human judgement is lessened and you can be in control. You can go to the bot when you choose to. These factors help people with serious mental disorders to get help and everyone else facing some stress in life. Professor Matete Madiba, UWC's Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Student Development and Support

