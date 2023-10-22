New reality show explores love beyond SA borders
Ask anyone who’s on the dating scene in South Africa what the prospects are like for finding a potential new beau and you’re likely to bit inundated with some horror stories.
A new dating reality show hopes to help out four hopeful South African women looking further afield for a love match.
It's called Bae Beyond Borders and follows four single women, who will meet 12 potential love interests online.
After two days of online dating, the women then travel to Lagos to meet eight of the men and go on a series of dates and social gatherings.
Four men are eventually brought back to South Africa for two weeks in Cape Town.
And at the end of the two weeks, the couples have to decide if they want to make if official.
The show was created by Zinzi Velelo-Alake, who also produced Showmax's smash-hit reality show The Mommy Club.
Velelo-Alake was inspired by her own romantic journey with her Nigerian husband, whom she met through a mutual friend.
When I met him I realised there's a spark between South African women and Nigerian men. I traveled to Lagos quite a lot and we've got mixed friends. I thought why not take that and put it in a reality show and give SA women a chance to go to Lagos and find a beautiful love experience.Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of Bae Beyond Border
Auditions for the show drew a phenomenal response from South African women, desperate to find love outside our borders.
We met and interviewed numerous women and we could only take four. Once they submitted their videos and questionnaires, we did the same process with the guys in Lagos.Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of Bae Beyond Border
Velelo-Alake believe there's a real interest from Nigerian men in South African women, who represent a modern femininity.
South African women are gorgeous, funny, intelligent and hardworking. Some of the things that stuck out for some of the guys was the spontaneity, vibe and energy from the women. In general, there is so many reasons why they'd be interested in South Africa women.Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of Bae Beyond Border
The series has eight episodes and starts on Showmax on Monday 23 October 2023.
Scroll up for the full conversation.
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel.Read More
Horror lovers, here are 4 gruesome things to watch this weekend!
Resident film critic, Matt Green explores some highly recommended horror-themed movies and series.Read More
[PREVIEW] Deon Meyer’s Devil’s Peak TV adaptation focuses on SA's 'here and now'
Director, Jozua Malherbe says this true crime is a "first-class global production with deep local roots."Read More
'Deal or No Deal SA' contestant wants to make a difference with R15k winnings
Contestant Clerah is an advocate for children living with disabilities.Read More
What the David Beckham documentary tells us about controlling parents in sport
And what it doesn't tell us...Read More
[PREVIEW] SA’s secret serial killer, ‘Boetie Boer’
The five-part docu-series tells the story of serial killer Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken.Read More
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen.Read More
Mike Tyson personally taste-tests DOZENS of dagga products for his business
Mike Tyson has reinvented himself as a wildly successful, decidedly hands-on cannabis entrepreneur.Read More
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting
New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month.Read More