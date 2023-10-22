Streaming issues? Report here
New reality show explores love beyond SA borders

22 October 2023 10:53 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Relationships
Lagos
reality show
Nigerian men

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of the new Showmax reality series Bae Beyond Border which premiers on Monday 23 October.
A promotional poster for Bae Beyond Borders Photo: Showmax
A promotional poster for Bae Beyond Borders Photo: Showmax

Ask anyone who’s on the dating scene in South Africa what the prospects are like for finding a potential new beau and you’re likely to bit inundated with some horror stories.

A new dating reality show hopes to help out four hopeful South African women looking further afield for a love match.

It's called Bae Beyond Borders and follows four single women, who will meet 12 potential love interests online.

After two days of online dating, the women then travel to Lagos to meet eight of the men and go on a series of dates and social gatherings.

Four men are eventually brought back to South Africa for two weeks in Cape Town.

And at the end of the two weeks, the couples have to decide if they want to make if official.

The show was created by Zinzi Velelo-Alake, who also produced Showmax's smash-hit reality show The Mommy Club.

Velelo-Alake was inspired by her own romantic journey with her Nigerian husband, whom she met through a mutual friend.

When I met him I realised there's a spark between South African women and Nigerian men. I traveled to Lagos quite a lot and we've got mixed friends. I thought why not take that and put it in a reality show and give SA women a chance to go to Lagos and find a beautiful love experience.

Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of Bae Beyond Border

Auditions for the show drew a phenomenal response from South African women, desperate to find love outside our borders.

We met and interviewed numerous women and we could only take four. Once they submitted their videos and questionnaires, we did the same process with the guys in Lagos.

Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of Bae Beyond Border

Velelo-Alake believe there's a real interest from Nigerian men in South African women, who represent a modern femininity.

South African women are gorgeous, funny, intelligent and hardworking. Some of the things that stuck out for some of the guys was the spontaneity, vibe and energy from the women. In general, there is so many reasons why they'd be interested in South Africa women.

Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of Bae Beyond Border

The series has eight episodes and starts on Showmax on Monday 23 October 2023.

Scroll up for the full conversation.




