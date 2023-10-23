



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced another day of uninterrupted power countrywide, extending the suspension of load shedding.

The utility said it could suspend load shedding as its fleet had been performing well and its emergency reserves had fully recovered.

Load shedding will then be implemented in the evenings from Tuesday until further notice.

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by stage 1 load shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Breakdowns are currently at 13,559MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,765MW of generation capacity."

This article first appeared on EWN : Improved generation sees Eskom suspend power cuts for Monday