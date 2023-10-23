30 foreign nationals rescued in Edenvale in suspected human trafficking case
JOHANNESBURG - Police investigations are underway to determine how 30 Ethiopian men were trafficked into the country without detection.
On Sunday, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) rescued 27 human trafficking victims who were kept in a house in Edenvale.
The JMPD’s spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said three of the men ran away when police raided the house.
Fihla said it was still unclear who smuggled the men into the country and for what purpose.
"No arrests have been made. Those guys were set free from that place and handed over to SAPS [South African Police Service] and Home Affairs Immigration for them to be processed and deported back to their countries."
This article first appeared on EWN : 30 foreign nationals rescued in Edenvale in suspected human trafficking case
