



If lastminute.com was a country, it would be South Africa for only just making it to the Rugby World Cup finals, by beating England 15-16.

Yes, the boys in green and gold had us in a chokehold on Saturday and all we can say is WE MADE IT!

Some cried, some nearly suffered heart attacks while most of Mzansi reached for their phones to start spreading the memes, proving that we might not have power but when the Sprinboks play - we are the light in dark times.

The Kiffness remixed 'What a Wonderful World' for the Bokke!

Schalk Bezuidenhout: 'make sure your will is in order' for the final

Woolies tries it with Ox Nché

Dear @WOOLWORTHS_SA we like you nhe but have some respek- if you mean this it is you who must reach out not Ox. This is not some Thabo who likes your cake- it’s Ox Nché https://t.co/DdRkZmNESV ' Coceka Mfundisi (@Cmfundisi) October 22, 2023

It's giving... we can't watch

Handre Pollard power

Death by England

One point winners

STRESSSSFUL!

English breakfast anyone?

For 80 minutes... the Rand was stronger than the Pound

President Cyril Ramaphosa joins the chat!

Cape Town took to the streets to celebrate

Thanks for the laughs, Mzansi!

We'll add the Bokke to the list of South African men who love playing with our hearts.

This article first appeared on KFM : Mzansi's funniest reactions to the Springboks' 'smash and grab' against England