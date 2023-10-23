Happy 64th birthday, Weird Al Yankovic! Look back at his FUNNIEST parodies
American musician Alfred Matthew ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic celebrates his 64th birthday today (23 October).
He is best known for creating several comedy songs that parody pop culture and music by contemporary musicians.
He paid homage to many 80s pop anthems of Michael Jackson and Madonna, Nirvana in the 90s, and the Backstreet Boys, Avril Lavigne and Eminem in the noughties.
Check out his 10 biggest Billboard hits to date:
10) ‘Fat’
9) ‘I Lost On Jeopardy’
8) ‘Word Crimes’
7) ‘King of Suede’
6) ‘Ricky’
5) ‘Smells Like Nirvana’
4) ‘Amish Paradise’
3) ‘Like A Surgeon’
2) ‘Eat It’
1) ‘White & Nerdy’
This article first appeared on 947
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kyle-cassidy-weird-al-yankovic.jpg
