South Africa vs New Zealand: Rugby's MOST EPIC rivalry 'part of our history'





On any injury concerns in the South Africa squad:

We have no report of any injuries. Everyone is fine. We will go through the normal medical and recovery protocols today but at this stage we are all ready to go for this coming week. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On just how big this week will be, with two three-time Rugby World Cup winners going head to head for a fourth title:

It is a fantastic and exciting week that lies ahead of us. Our battles with the All Blacks, there is a lot of history between us. We have played them a couple of times this year but going into a World Cup final I don't think any of those previous encounters count. It is a totally new game, under new circumstances, playing for the World Cup. We will have to be on top of our plan and our execution this week. You can see that throughout the competition New Zealand have been playing excellent rugby. They are also in a really good space, so it is going to be a hard-fought battle on Saturday and we need to make sure we tick a lot of boxes in our preparation. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On how much is left in the tank after consecutive one-point wins over France and England:

If you can get a better result early on and see the score clearly, it would obviously be the best position to be in, but this is a World Cup and we have played against teams in excellent form. Last week it was France at home - I don't think it gets bigger than that - and this week a formidable England team that pitched up and really played very well. We really had to battle it out. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

But applause for our players for turning things around. It is a testament to the character of the players. I've been in these types of situations a couple of times, understanding how we operate as a squad, whether you start or whether you come off the bench, trying to adapt and making plans on the run. We are just glad that we turned things around last week and this week, and hopefully this week [in the final] we won't be in a similar situation but it will still be a tough battle. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On both teams going for a record fourth Rugby World Cup title:

Very excited. As a kid, we grew up listening to the radio on the battles between the All Blacks and South Africa, listening to the stories of the heroes from both teams over the years. It has been part of our rugby history, the Springboks and the All Blacks, and every time we play each other it is always a special battle and I don't think this one will be different. I think it will maybe go to a different level in terms of the competition between the players - excellent talent in both teams. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

It is going to come down to the day. It is how the team handles the pressure, executes the best, or maybe one brilliant moment from one individual that turns things around, it might come down to things like that. We are very privileged and humbled to have made it so far and to be part of such a big week leading to this game. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On what head coach Jacques Nienaber brings to the squad in the week leading up to a Rugby World Cup final:

As a coaching team we have a very good relationship in terms of how we deal with things, always looking together for solutions, not taking praise for different departments but seeing everything as a collective approach, how we look at things and how we can complement each other. The leadership comes from Jacques and Rassie [Erasmus, director of rugby], in terms of how they empower us to do things and share their experience. That flows down to the leadership group of the players - their input and insights and what they think will work - because we have a lot of experience within the group. Working in an environment like that, everyone works towards a common goal and you are led in that way. It is fantastic to be in such a dynamic environment. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On the plans for what will be a nervy week ahead:

Today is a very good rest day and then we will start making plans for this week. It is important to take each day as it comes and to ensure that, from a preparation perspective, we know what we want to do and just not get ahead of ourselves. Nothing will change in terms of our approach. From a strategic point of view, we will look at maybe making different plans in different areas, but technically and conditioning-wise I don't think anything will change this week and that is the way we will approach things. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On how instinctive was the substitution of fly-half Manie Libbok for Handre Pollard after 31 minutes:

The beauty of this squad is there is a great alignment of the players who start and the players who come off the bench. Everyone has a good idea of when the substitutions might happen. The guys who start have to do a specific job for us and the guys off the bench have to do a specific job for us. Sometimes as the game goes on you look at the execution of our plans, the conditions and areas where you can improve or where you look for something different. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

When the subs came on, first Handre, RG Snyman, Ox Nche, all of those guys came on and brought something different. Also, because there is a close relationship between the guys who start and come off the bench, they were able to bring new energy and execute some new plans, in terms of having to attack what was in front of us, and I can just applaud all those players for doing that. These are the discussions we had as coaches about where we had to do stuff and we are just glad that it worked out for us. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On the improvements that the Springboks need to make in the forwards:

The conditions were very difficult for both teams, especially with the grip of the ball. It was slippery. Both teams struggled with that. In terms of the mauling, it didn't go our way all the time. We might have been unlucky at certain times not to get better rewards, whether it was within our own control or possible infringements that happened around that. Under the conditions and under the pressure of the game, it wasn't always clearly seen by the officials but that is part of the game. We always look at how we can improve. Well done to England, they were well-coached. The conditions were extremely difficult and I am just glad that as the game went on we adapted and executed better. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On England flanker Tom Curry complaining to the referee about being sworn at by a South African player:

I am not aware of any comment, it was never discussed. I don't know. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On how much preparation in the coming week will be mental and how much will be physical:

It is one of the things that we need to be smart on. We will find a balance to ensure our players are fresh and ready to go for Saturday. Us coaches and the conditioning coach will have a good discussion so that tactically and strategically we pitch up to be the best that we can be, to execute for 80 minutes. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On the differences he anticipates from when the Springboks beat the All Blacks at Twickenham before the Rugby World Cup:

It will be a completely different game. Both teams will have learned a lot of lessons. New Zealand is playing excellent rugby. We will see where we can outsmart each other. This will be a new game under new circumstances, playing for the top prize in world rugby. If we look back too far and not be in the moment, we will fool ourselves. Our focus will be on what we have to do and to keep in mind we are facing a formidable opponent. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On the development of prop Ox Nche:

That is what you want to get out of coaching, to try to improve the players, to make a difference in their lives on and off the field, and for them to put in the hard work to do that. When you look at how these players operate and how much hard work they put in, [it is] how they react with the things that we share with them, trying to track their performance at their franchises, the response of the players towards that to become better. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

And when they come into camp, to work harder whether they are selected or not, the desire to be part of the squad and perform for their country, to put up a performance like he [Nche] did last night, I think that is tremendous. We have been working with him from school, through the under-20s, and now being part of the Springboks team, so to see that development from him as a player and as a person is tremendous and such an inspiring feeling from a coaching perspective. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

On the Rugby World Cup final being a clash of styles:

There is strength in both teams in terms of how they play the game, but also there might be similarities in terms of how we look at the game. Both squads are similar in terms of experience, X-factor and where and how they want to play. It is going to be a tight battle to outsmart each other and to ensure you get the upper hand. It is going to be about possession, playing in the right areas, using your opportunities. It is going to be a massive battle. Those are the things that I think assisted the teams to get into the final. The team that executes the best, and pitches up mentally the best to adapt to the conditions, will be the winner of this tournament. Deon Davids, Assistant Coach - Springboks

This article first appeared on KFM : South Africa vs New Zealand: Rugby's MOST EPIC rivalry 'part of our history'