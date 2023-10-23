'Sleepless nights' as concerns of Matric safety in gang-infested Manenberg rises
Lester Kiewit interviews Vernon Visagie, Chair of the Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF).
This time of year is stressful, particularly for high school puplils writing their exams.
Add a flare up in daily shootings where stepping outside your house is unsafe, that stress becomes even greater.
Unfortunately, this is the reality of high school pupils in the Cape Flats neighbourhood of Manenberg.
Last week, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that it would not allow gang violence to impact pupils during their exams, which has raised a few questions on what can be done for these pupils to make their exams safe, and less stressful.
Unfortunately, the solution is a complicated one, says Visagie.
One option would be to transport the pupils to a safe area outside of Manenberg.
The issue with this is finding a safe area.
Another option would be to make use of the neighbourhood watch and law enforcement to escort the pupils to their schools, but this comes with its own challenges.
Visage says that they're having sleepless nights ensuring their safety is guaranteed to set them up for future success.
This has caused us to have sleepless nights.Vernon Visagie, Chair – Manenberg Community Policing Forum
How do you study under these conditions when gunshots are being fired in all directions, how do you study? How do you prepare for your finals like that?Vernon Visagie, Chair – Manenberg Community Policing Forum
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
