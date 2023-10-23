UCT reports 'dangerously' high pollen count in Cape Town
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Dilys Berman of the University of Cape Town's Lung Institute Allergy and Immunology Clinic about why the city is experiencing "dangerously high pollen count levels."
Seasonal sinus, hay-fever or allergies acting up?
One reason for this might be the city's high pollen count.
October is also when the pollen count peaks, according to experts.
Berman reports that a study conducted by the University of Cape Town's Lung Institute Allergy and Immunology Clinic shows that the city's high pollen count is due to a large grass count.
He explains that the grass count in the air is not regular lawn grass but wild grass or weeds flowering in parts of Cape Town and wafting through the city.
Symptoms like itchy eyes, a runny nose and sneezing are typical during this season, says Berman.
He warns that chronic asthmatics can experience worse symptoms "because they're typically more susceptible to more than one trigger."
Berman recommends treating these symptoms with non-sedating antihistamines.
Always check with a doctor before administering one to yourself or others.
Track the city's pollen count, here - the website details what's in the air all over South Africa.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
