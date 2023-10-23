20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza, but it's 'barely' enough
Lester Kiewit interviews Hanin Barghouti, Projects Manager with the Gift of the Givers Palestine office.
The first of 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid has entered the war-torn and besieged Gaza Strip.
This follows airstrikes in Gaza which has lead to the tragic loss of hundreds of civilian lives and the displacement of thousands of people.
Despite the 20 trucks that have made their way into the Gaza Strip, Barghouti says that it's 'barely' enough to cover all of the needs resulting from the crisis.
Currently, there is no water, food, electricity or fuel.
Additionally, the medical system has collapsed which has seen doctors performing surgeries with a phone torch and without anesthesia.
The Gift of the Givers has been on the ground providing essential resources such as hot meals, medical equipment, medicine and fuel for generators.
Barghouti says that international intervention is needed to stop the war in order for the damage to be contained and for victims to receive the necessary assistance.
To donate to Gift of the Givers, click here.
Even with the 20 trucks that were allowed to enter, the situation is still really hard.Hanin Barghouti, Projects Manager – Gift of the Givers Palestine office
The number of casualties and the civilians being killed is rising by the minute.Hanin Barghouti, Projects Manager – Gift of the Givers Palestine office
The humanitarian situation is already a crisis.Hanin Barghouti, Projects Manager – Gift of the Givers Palestine office
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: hosnysalah
