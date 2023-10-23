English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] South Africans go crazy, wailing and weeping after narrow Springboks win It's good to be South African right now. Having said that, eish, those tight victories are almost TOO MUCH TO BEAR! 23 October 2023 12:47 PM
Capetonians demonstrate solidarity with Palestine: 'Boycott Apartheid Israel!' I'm very proud of the people of Cape Town and I'm very privileged to be part of such a crowd, says Reverend Allan Boesak. 23 October 2023 11:54 AM
'Sleepless nights' as concerns of Matric safety in gang-infested Manenberg rises How do you study under these conditions when gunshots are being fired in all directions, asks Manenberg's Community Policing Forum... 23 October 2023 10:43 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict Speaking at the Cairo peace summit in Egypt on Saturday, Ramaphosa called on all parties to exercise restraint and on all state ac... 21 October 2023 2:26 PM
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume. 20 October 2023 10:33 AM
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite... 20 October 2023 6:19 AM
View all Politics
Happy Pay dubbed as 'an evolution to traditional credit cards' Wesley Billett, co-founder and CEO of Happy Pay explains how the credit loan works. 23 October 2023 1:08 PM
Bird flu is decimating the market - and it's getting worse South Africa may lose 600 million kilograms of chicken to avian flu over the next 12 months, according to economists. 23 October 2023 8:46 AM
Improved generation sees Eskom suspend power cuts for Monday The utility said it could suspend load shedding as its fleet had been performing well and its emergency reserves had fully recover... 23 October 2023 6:34 AM
View all Business
Why do I bruise so easily? Could it be something serious? What might be behind bruising easily and should you worry? 23 October 2023 1:07 PM
Chicken soup and sickness: Does it really work? A nutrition specialist explains what’s behind the beloved comfort food. 23 October 2023 12:24 PM
UCT reports 'dangerously' high pollen count in Cape Town Seasonal sinus, hay-fever or allergies acting up? 23 October 2023 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
‘SA snatched back the Cullinan!’ Memes are flying after RWC semi-final victory The Springboks were victorious in a nail-biting rugby semi-final against England, and the memes that followed have been legendary. 23 October 2023 12:30 PM
'Ek is Bok Bef*k!' Captonian's teary-eyed Springboks pride gets Boks' attention Springbok super fan Tracy Volmink knows nothing about rugby but has SO much gees that the Springboks know her name! 23 October 2023 12:02 PM
English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies Charlton is regarded as one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever players. 23 October 2023 11:27 AM
View all Sport
Happy 64th birthday, Weird Al Yankovic! Look back at his FUNNIEST parodies See if your favourite parody is among his biggest hits. 23 October 2023 8:22 AM
New reality show explores love beyond SA borders Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of the new Showmax reality series Bae Beyond Border which premier... 22 October 2023 10:53 AM
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work' Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Ga... 21 October 2023 6:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Fears of Israel-Hamas war getting 'out of control' across Middle East This follows Israel's announcement that they'd be intensifying their airstrikes. 23 October 2023 12:53 PM
‘The situation in Gaza is an embarrassment to humanity’ - International Law Prof South Africa issued an official statement declaring that Israel has committed ‘war crimes’ amid the ongoing conflict. 23 October 2023 12:44 PM
The world’s 10 oldest jokes revealed, but are they any good? The oldest joke dates back to 4,000 years ago. 23 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies

23 October 2023 11:27 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Sir Bobby Charlton

Charlton is regarded as one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever players.

Africa Melane speaks to foreign correspondent Vickie Turner about the world’s trending news.

(Skip to 1:36)

English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton passed away on Saturday (21 October) at the age of 86.

He is regarded as one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever players, scoring 249 goals in 758 appearances.

Charlton won the European Cup with United in 1968, three league titles, and the World Cup with England in 1966.

He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

“His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and to the many people who have loved and supported him. We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."

Tributes continue to pour in for the legend.

David Beckham says that Bobby Charlton is the only reason that he went into football because his dad was such a fan and he wanted his son to play football exactly like he did.

Vickie Turner, foreign correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 702 : English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies




23 October 2023 11:27 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Sir Bobby Charlton

More from Sport

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] South Africans go crazy, wailing and weeping after narrow Springboks win

23 October 2023 12:47 PM

It's good to be South African right now. Having said that, eish, those tight victories are almost TOO MUCH TO BEAR!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

‘SA snatched back the Cullinan!’ Memes are flying after RWC semi-final victory

23 October 2023 12:30 PM

The Springboks were victorious in a nail-biting rugby semi-final against England, and the memes that followed have been legendary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from TikTok video (16 October 2023) @TracyVolmink

'Ek is Bok Bef*k!' Captonian's teary-eyed Springboks pride gets Boks' attention

23 October 2023 12:02 PM

Springbok super fan Tracy Volmink knows nothing about rugby but has SO much gees that the Springboks know her name!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF

South Africa vs New Zealand: Rugby's MOST EPIC rivalry 'part of our history'

23 October 2023 9:45 AM

South Africa's assistant coach Deon Davids comments on the team's dramatic 16-15 win over England and making it to the RWC finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from TikTok repost from Ashton-Jodee Lynn

Mzansi's funniest reactions to the Springboks' 'smash and grab' against England

23 October 2023 9:01 AM

And with that heart-attack-inducing game comes several memes and a new The Kiffness song!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans celebrate injured Springbok Makazole Mapimpi during an Eastern Cape grocery run (Screengrab from Twitter video @jaredwright17)

[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run

21 October 2023 1:12 PM

Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The famous 2016 friendly match between Algeria and Palestine via The Conversation.

Algeria offers to host Palestine’s football matches amid Hamas-Israeli conflict

20 October 2023 1:28 PM

Algeria hosting Palestine in 2023 would be an opportunity to reiterate its support for the Palestinian cause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uruguayan footballer, Luis Suarez. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Анна Нэсси

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be set for a reunion at Inter Miami

20 October 2023 1:23 PM

Head coach Tata Martina says Luis Suarez is already in Inter Miami’s plans for next season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Image: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'

20 October 2023 12:26 PM

Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: sarugby.co.za

‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst

20 October 2023 11:28 AM

South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s RWC semi-final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mzansi's funniest reactions to the Springboks' 'smash and grab' against England

Lifestyle Sport

Bird flu is decimating the market - and it's getting worse

Business

South Africa vs New Zealand: Rugby's MOST EPIC rivalry 'part of our history'

Sport

EWN Highlights

Manenberg CPF worried about impact of upsurge in gang violence on matric exams

23 October 2023 1:29 PM

Ramokgopa: We're starting to show it's possible for us to exit load shedding

23 October 2023 1:16 PM

DA's Breytenbach accused of misogyny over her Gcaleka comments in Parly

23 October 2023 12:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA