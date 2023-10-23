English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies





English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton passed away on Saturday (21 October) at the age of 86.

He is regarded as one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever players, scoring 249 goals in 758 appearances.

Charlton won the European Cup with United in 1968, three league titles, and the World Cup with England in 1966.

He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

“His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and to the many people who have loved and supported him. We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."

Tributes continue to pour in for the legend.

David Beckham says that Bobby Charlton is the only reason that he went into football because his dad was such a fan and he wanted his son to play football exactly like he did. Vickie Turner, foreign correspondent

