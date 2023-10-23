'Ek is Bok Bef*k!' Captonian's teary-eyed Springboks pride gets Boks' attention





Lester Kiewit speaks to Springbok super fan Tracy Volmink about her emotional video to the Springbok team on TikTok which caught the attention of the Bokke all the way in France.

Tracy Volmink is what you see in most South Africans when the boys in green and gold do the most for our country - ABSOLUTE PRIDE!

Volmink posted a video on TikTok admitting that she knows nothing about rugby but the Springboks are not only having her watch games but also feel immense pride to be South African.

From knowing nothing about the sport to being "Bok bef*k" - Volmink got "super emotional" and "proud" during this World Cup.

On posting this on TikTok, Volmink says, "I just wanted to share my emotions, I'm so proud of the Bokke."

Here's the video that made it to the Boks in France.

After posting such raw emotion about the Springboks on TikTok - she caught the attention of Jacques Nienaber and Siya Kolisi who mentioned that they saw her video along with all the other videos posted by South Africans in support of their home team - WHAT A MOMENT!

Springbok star, Cheslin Kolbe's wife, Layla Kolbe also commented on Volmink's post - Volmink calls all this "unexpected" and "massive" for her.

When I heard that, I cried. I'm a local girl from a rural area and never expected this. To me, it's so massive. I never expected it. I'm not a rugby fan, I don't understand the rules. I'm just doing it to spread love and positivity in South Africa. Even if we lose, it's fine, because I know we're going to play our heart out. Tracy Volmink, Springboks Super Fan

Local is always lekker but it's even lekker-er when it's PROUDLY South African! Here's to your spirit, Tracy Volmink!

