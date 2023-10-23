'Ek is Bok Bef*k!' Captonian's teary-eyed Springboks pride gets Boks' attention

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] South Africans go crazy, wailing and weeping after narrow Springboks win It's good to be South African right now. Having said that, eish, those tight victories are almost TOO MUCH TO BEAR! 23 October 2023 12:47 PM
Capetonians demonstrate solidarity with Palestine: 'Boycott Apartheid Israel!' I'm very proud of the people of Cape Town and I'm very privileged to be part of such a crowd, says Reverend Allan Boesak. 23 October 2023 11:54 AM
'Sleepless nights' as concerns of Matric safety in gang-infested Manenberg rises How do you study under these conditions when gunshots are being fired in all directions, asks Manenberg's Community Policing Forum... 23 October 2023 10:43 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict Speaking at the Cairo peace summit in Egypt on Saturday, Ramaphosa called on all parties to exercise restraint and on all state ac... 21 October 2023 2:26 PM
Algeria suspends football league in solidarity with Palestine It's not confirmed as to when normality with resume. 20 October 2023 10:33 AM
DA, EFF vow to keep close eye on Gcaleka if she's appointed as Public Protector The National Assembly on Thursday endorsed her nomination for the job after the African National Congress (ANC) got the requisite... 20 October 2023 6:19 AM
View all Politics
Happy Pay dubbed as 'an evolution to traditional credit cards' Wesley Billett, co-founder and CEO of Happy Pay explains how the credit loan works. 23 October 2023 1:08 PM
Bird flu is decimating the market - and it's getting worse South Africa may lose 600 million kilograms of chicken to avian flu over the next 12 months, according to economists. 23 October 2023 8:46 AM
Improved generation sees Eskom suspend power cuts for Monday The utility said it could suspend load shedding as its fleet had been performing well and its emergency reserves had fully recover... 23 October 2023 6:34 AM
View all Business
Why do I bruise so easily? Could it be something serious? What might be behind bruising easily and should you worry? 23 October 2023 1:07 PM
Chicken soup and sickness: Does it really work? A nutrition specialist explains what’s behind the beloved comfort food. 23 October 2023 12:24 PM
UCT reports 'dangerously' high pollen count in Cape Town Seasonal sinus, hay-fever or allergies acting up? 23 October 2023 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
‘SA snatched back the Cullinan!’ Memes are flying after RWC semi-final victory The Springboks were victorious in a nail-biting rugby semi-final against England, and the memes that followed have been legendary. 23 October 2023 12:30 PM
'Ek is Bok Bef*k!' Captonian's teary-eyed Springboks pride gets Boks' attention Springbok super fan Tracy Volmink knows nothing about rugby but has SO much gees that the Springboks know her name! 23 October 2023 12:02 PM
English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies Charlton is regarded as one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever players. 23 October 2023 11:27 AM
View all Sport
Happy 64th birthday, Weird Al Yankovic! Look back at his FUNNIEST parodies See if your favourite parody is among his biggest hits. 23 October 2023 8:22 AM
New reality show explores love beyond SA borders Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zinzi Velelo-Alake, creator of the new Showmax reality series Bae Beyond Border which premier... 22 October 2023 10:53 AM
[LISTEN] Actor Rob van Vuuren on The Promise and 'serving the work' Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with the award-winning actor and comedian during Joburg run of the stage adaptation of Damon Ga... 21 October 2023 6:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Fears of Israel-Hamas war getting 'out of control' across Middle East This follows Israel's announcement that they'd be intensifying their airstrikes. 23 October 2023 12:53 PM
‘The situation in Gaza is an embarrassment to humanity’ - International Law Prof South Africa issued an official statement declaring that Israel has committed ‘war crimes’ amid the ongoing conflict. 23 October 2023 12:44 PM
The world’s 10 oldest jokes revealed, but are they any good? The oldest joke dates back to 4,000 years ago. 23 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
Mandy Wiener: We shouldn’t rely on sport alone to drive social cohesion The Springboks and their talisman captain Siya Kolisi, with a sense of duty and obligation, carry the weight of a nation. 19 October 2023 6:36 AM
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company. 18 October 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Ek is Bok Bef*k!' Captonian's teary-eyed Springboks pride gets Boks' attention

23 October 2023 12:02 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

Springbok super fan Tracy Volmink knows nothing about rugby but has SO much gees that the Springboks know her name!

Lester Kiewit speaks to Springbok super fan Tracy Volmink about her emotional video to the Springbok team on TikTok which caught the attention of the Bokke all the way in France.

Listen to Volmink's reaction below.

Tracy Volmink is what you see in most South Africans when the boys in green and gold do the most for our country - ABSOLUTE PRIDE!

Volmink posted a video on TikTok admitting that she knows nothing about rugby but the Springboks are not only having her watch games but also feel immense pride to be South African.

From knowing nothing about the sport to being "Bok bef*k" - Volmink got "super emotional" and "proud" during this World Cup.

On posting this on TikTok, Volmink says, "I just wanted to share my emotions, I'm so proud of the Bokke."

Here's the video that made it to the Boks in France.

@tracyvolmink

♬ original sound - Tracy Volmink

After posting such raw emotion about the Springboks on TikTok - she caught the attention of Jacques Nienaber and Siya Kolisi who mentioned that they saw her video along with all the other videos posted by South Africans in support of their home team - WHAT A MOMENT!

@tracyvolmink

♬ original sound - Tracy Volmink

Springbok star, Cheslin Kolbe's wife, Layla Kolbe also commented on Volmink's post - Volmink calls all this "unexpected" and "massive" for her.

When I heard that, I cried. I'm a local girl from a rural area and never expected this. To me, it's so massive. I never expected it. I'm not a rugby fan, I don't understand the rules. I'm just doing it to spread love and positivity in South Africa. Even if we lose, it's fine, because I know we're going to play our heart out.

Tracy Volmink, Springboks Super Fan

Local is always lekker but it's even lekker-er when it's PROUDLY South African! Here's to your spirit, Tracy Volmink!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




23 October 2023 12:02 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

‘SA snatched back the Cullinan!’ Memes are flying after RWC semi-final victory

23 October 2023 12:30 PM

The Springboks were victorious in a nail-biting rugby semi-final against England, and the memes that followed have been legendary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from TikTok repost from Ashton-Jodee Lynn

Mzansi's funniest reactions to the Springboks' 'smash and grab' against England

23 October 2023 9:01 AM

And with that heart-attack-inducing game comes several memes and a new The Kiffness song!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans celebrate injured Springbok Makazole Mapimpi during an Eastern Cape grocery run (Screengrab from Twitter video @jaredwright17)

[WATCH] Injured Mapimpi gets showered with SA fan love during grocery run

21 October 2023 1:12 PM

Star Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was celebrated in true South African style when he simply went out to do a bit of grocery shopping in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Image: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

2023 RWC: 'South Africa has no weak spots, they always find a way to win!'

20 October 2023 12:26 PM

Could the semi-final against England be 2019 repeating itself?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: sarugby.co.za

‘I expect the Springboks to just be too good for England’ – rugby analyst

20 October 2023 11:28 AM

South Africa is bringing its most experienced side to take on England in Saturday’s RWC semi-final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nick Mallett addresses the media in Cape Town on 3 June 2014. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

It's England's big game but Boks will get through - Nick Mallett on semi-finals

20 October 2023 11:15 AM

Former Springbok player and coach, Nick Mallett shares his top insights for tomorrow's Boks v England game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siv Ngesi on Kfm 94.5's 'The Flash Drive' with Carl Wastie. Photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates) on 2 August 2023.

Siv Ngesi 'loves the Springboks even more' after watching games live in Paris

20 October 2023 11:04 AM

John Maytham caught up with Siv Ngesi who's in Paris, rooting for the Bokke... in his Faf de Klerk speedo - of course!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from X

Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off

20 October 2023 10:02 AM

Rassie Erasmus appears to be playing mind games on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the England game on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab, Rugby Media Zone https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/articles/881321

England v South Africa: RWC 2023 semi-final preview (by World Rugby)

20 October 2023 8:20 AM

Everything you need to know about England v South Africa at Stade de France on Saturday (21 October).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/articles/862940

South Africa are the favourites to win RWC semi-final... 'if we play properly'

20 October 2023 8:06 AM

It's a replay of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final as South Africa takes on England in this year's semi-final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mzansi's funniest reactions to the Springboks' 'smash and grab' against England

Lifestyle Sport

Bird flu is decimating the market - and it's getting worse

Business

South Africa vs New Zealand: Rugby's MOST EPIC rivalry 'part of our history'

Sport

EWN Highlights

Manenberg CPF worried about impact of upsurge in gang violence on matric exams

23 October 2023 1:29 PM

Ramokgopa: We're starting to show it's possible for us to exit load shedding

23 October 2023 1:16 PM

DA's Breytenbach accused of misogyny over her Gcaleka comments in Parly

23 October 2023 12:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA