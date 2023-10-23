Capetonians demonstrate solidarity with Palestine: 'Boycott Apartheid Israel!'





Clarence Ford interviews anti-apartheid activist Reverend Allan Boesak.

On Sunday (22 October), thousands of Capetonians marched through the streets of Salt River to show their solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The march, which was one of many worldwide pro-Palestine protests, was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Salt River Heritage Society.

Protesters demanded the shutdown of the Israeli embassy, the prosecution of South Africans serving in the Israeli Defence Force, an immediate ceasefire and life-saving humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

When asked whether or not Boesak condones the killing of Israeli children, he says...

I have been looking at what has been happening to Palestinian children for 75 years and so before we raise the question about October 7, please raise the question that has been hanging over our heads and on our conscious for 75 years and then we must talk again. Allan Boesak, anti-apartheid activist

Large pro Palestinian march underway in salt river #capetown #southafrica



Protesters chant “Stop the genocide stop the hate. Israel is a racial state” & “free free Palestine” pic.twitter.com/ERNRNxNtpo ' Ashraf Hendricks (@AshrafRSA) October 22, 2023

#PalestineSolidarityMarch Supporters chanting “…free, free Palestine from the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free…” A march and rally, organized by the Salt River Heritage Society, currently underway in Cape Town @eNCA #Dstv403 pic.twitter.com/zupLzsu9Op ' KevinBrandt 🔥 (@KevinJohnBrandt) October 22, 2023

Cape Town, South Africa



March and Rally. Massive crowds standing on the side of freedom and justice. Mzansi stands with Palestine.



1,2,3,4 Free, Free Palestine ✊🏾#FreePalestine #GazaGenocide#Ceasefire pic.twitter.com/PlJ02IQsV9 ' Fatima Hassan @FatimaHassan@mastodon.social (@_HassanF) October 22, 2023

I'm very proud of the people of Cape Town and I'm very privileged to be part of such a crowd. Allan Boesak, anti-apartheid activist

Yesterday, people came out in thousands – they say to me there were over 10 000 people. Allan Boesak, anti-apartheid activist

This is unquestionably the most urgent matter on our agenda at the moment. Allan Boesak, anti-apartheid activist

