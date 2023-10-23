Happy Pay dubbed as 'an evolution to traditional credit cards'





We’re living in an age of instant gratification, where we choose to buy now and pay later (BNPL).

This 'lifestyle' is especially true for millennials and Gen Zs who are choosing not to buy things via traditional credit cards.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Wesley Billett, co-founder and CEO of Happy Pay, which allows users to make online purchases and then spread the costs over their next two paycheques with no deposit or interest.

Listen to the conversation below.

What is Happy Pay?

1) A credit loan where you can get your favourite items now and pay for them over your next two paycheques.

2) The company uses an AI approval engine that is the fastest in the market - meaning you’ll be approved in no time.

3) The user will soon be able to build a credit score with these small purchases and credit loans.

Billet says that you might need to sign up for an affordability assessment to give you access to the finances you require, and you'll get the amount you can afford.

How does Happy Pay work?

A user can make a purchase and split that over a given period of time without paying any interest because the merchant pays interest on behalf of the user.

Billet says that this is "an answer to traditional credit and an evolution to credit" since the user is able to take out a loan on a per-purchase basis to avoid running into large amounts of debt over long periods of time.

Learn more about Happy Pay, here.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.