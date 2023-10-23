[WATCH] South Africans go crazy, wailing and weeping after narrow Springboks win
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
After a narrow win over England, the Springboks left an unforgettable impact on their fans by securing a spot in the Rugby World Cup final.
The Bokke defeated the English team 15-16 with a decisive penalty from Handre Pollard, sending South Africans into frenzied celebrations.
Check out South African fans' hilarious reactions to the win.
What the Springbok victory meant to South Africans. Kids everywhere crying. My favourite is the guy lifting a couch 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/uyax84Bj2E' Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 22, 2023
The Springboks play their greatest rivals, the Zealand's All Blacks, on Saturday (kickoff at 9pm).
