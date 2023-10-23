Fears of Israel-Hamas war getting 'out of control' across Middle East





Lester Kiewit interviews Vicki Turner about this and other trending world news.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has warned Israel that should they not stop strikes on Gaza, it will have a severe domino effect in the Middle East.

Iran, who supports both Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, said that the United States is to blame for providing military support to Israel, which has seen thousands of Palestinian lives lost.

This follows Israel's announcement that they'd be intensifying their airstrikes, with additional military assets provided by the US.

During a news conference, Amir-Abdollahian said, "I warn the US and its proxy Israel that if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that they'd be "taking every measure" to make sure they defend US citizens and Israelis in an expected escalation.

I don't know exactly what is going on with this conflict, but it seems to be getting bigger and bigger by the day. Vicki Turner, international correspondent

