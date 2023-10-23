Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Fears of Israel-Hamas war getting 'out of control' across Middle East

23 October 2023 12:53 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Middle East war
Israel Palestine conflict

This follows Israel's announcement that they'd be intensifying their airstrikes.

Lester Kiewit interviews Vicki Turner about this and other trending world news.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has warned Israel that should they not stop strikes on Gaza, it will have a severe domino effect in the Middle East.

Iran, who supports both Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, said that the United States is to blame for providing military support to Israel, which has seen thousands of Palestinian lives lost.

This follows Israel's announcement that they'd be intensifying their airstrikes, with additional military assets provided by the US.

During a news conference, Amir-Abdollahian said, "I warn the US and its proxy Israel that if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that they'd be "taking every measure" to make sure they defend US citizens and Israelis in an expected escalation.

Irael-Hamas conflict / Pixabay: hosnysalah
Irael-Hamas conflict / Pixabay: hosnysalah

RELATED: Ramaphosa calls for UN-led negotiation process to end Israel-Palestine conflict

RELATED: Ramaphosa concerned Israel-Palestine conflict could spill over to more countries

RELATED: Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst

I don't know exactly what is going on with this conflict, but it seems to be getting bigger and bigger by the day.

Vicki Turner, international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




23 October 2023 12:53 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Middle East war
Israel Palestine conflict

