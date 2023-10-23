‘The situation in Gaza is an embarrassment to humanity’ - International Law Prof





Zain Johnson speaks to Professor André Thomashausen, Prof Emeritus of International Law at Unisa.

While some members of the international community have taken a clear stance on the war, others, including some of South Africa’s original Brics partners, have been more cautious with assigning blame.

The conflict has been going on for 16 days after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants, and thousands have died as a result.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel for war crimes and genocide.

The supply of water, electricity and food to Gaza was cut off amid the conflict which Thomashausen says is what many governments are calling a war crime.

It makes the civilian population a target in the conflict. André Thomashausen, Prof Emeritus of International Law - Unisa

In addition to this, there have reportedly been indiscriminate bombings of civilian areas including a blast at a hospital.

Several hundred people lost their lives… The situation in Gaza is actually an embarrassment to humanity. André Thomashausen, Prof Emeritus of International Law - Unisa

However, Thomashausen says that what is happening does not constitute a genocide.

He adds that the ICC has no jurisdiction over Israel as they never signed the treaty which formed the ICC.

Despite this, Thomashausen says that Israel has showed some restraint which means negotiations to find peace are possible.

Israel certainly has the means, with the American support, to lay the entire Gaza Strip to ashes and they haven’t done that. André Thomashausen, Prof Emeritus of International Law - Unisa

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Although Israel hasn’t signed the Geneva Conventions, they are actually practicing them. André Thomashausen, Prof Emeritus of International Law - Unisa

He says that both Palestine and Israel have a right to exist and Palestine must have the right to develop.

