'South Africans are NOT allowed to join the IDF or fight in a foreign war'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Martin Jansen, Executive member of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
A number of Palestine solidarity organisations are calling on the government to take a firm stance in support of Palestine which would include closing down Israel’s Embassy in Pretoria.
Members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign are raising concerns about South Africans joining the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which is illegal under South African law.
RELATED: ‘The situation in Gaza is an embarrassment to humanity’ - International Law Prof
No South African is allowed or permitted to get involved in any foreign conflict.Martin Jansen, Executive Member - Palestine Solidarity Campaign
The organisation filed a complaint with the NPA over a South African serving in the IDF in 2014 but, according to Jansen, there has been very little progress on this case.
He says they are putting pressure on the NPA to address cases such as these and to decide whether or not to prosecute.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117620749_south-africa-and-israel-flags-together-relations-textile-cloth-fabric-texture.html
