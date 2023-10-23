Madonna on her hospitalisation: 'It’s a f-cking miracle that I’m here'
Madonna got emotional on stage during the Belgian leg of her ‘Celebration Tour’.
The pop icon had to postpone the tour after ending up in a hospital ICU with a bacterial infection back in June.
RELATED: Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'
RELATED: Madonna on the ‘road to recovery’ after being hospitalised
The tour finally kicked off on 14 October in London.
In Belgium, nearly a week into the tour, Madonna reflected on her health.
“Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she said to audiences.
“It’s a f—ing miracle that I’m here right now… My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.'”
“I was given another chance… so I’m very grateful for that. I must tell you I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support,” she told the crowd.
October 22, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Madonna on her hospitalisation: 'It’s a f-cking miracle that I’m here'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Madonna_-_Rebel_Heart_Tour_2015_-_Paris_1_(24093169206).jpg
More from Entertainment
#AnHourWith SA singer Arnold de Wet will take you on a music memory journey
Get ready for chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's this Sunday, as we give control of our music playlist to our special guest.Read More
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA
If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies.Read More
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit
At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with ‘Saving All My Love For You’.Read More
Rolling away some years? Rolling Stones' latest music video raises eyebrows
[WATCH] Have they stopped ageing or has computer-generated imagery stepped in to save the day?Read More
Happy 38th birthday Ciara!
Take a trip down memory lane with her top 10 hit songs.Read More
Happy 39th trip around the sun, Katy Perry!
Sing it with us... 'we'll make it like your birthday everyday!' Let's celebrate virtually with some of the singer's best hits.Read More
Happy 62nd Birthday Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers!
Let's celebrate the American musician's birthday with some fun facts.Read More
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) is coming to South Africa!
Take a walk down memory lane with some of OMD's hits.Read More
Arendsvlei - kykNET's 'best' telenovela - ends after 6 seasons
First 7de Laan, now Arendsvlei! The latter will end with its sixth season in June 2024.Read More