Ladies and gentlemen, meet your 2023 Mr Gay World contestants
Be prepared to witness glamour, talent, and charisma like you've never seen before at the 2023 Mr Gay World.
Hailing from countries spanning six continents including Australia, Belgium, Chile, Great Britain, Guam, India, the Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, and the USA, the delegates will meet in the Mother City to fight for the title.
The prestigious title will be awarded to one lucky contender at the Finale, on Friday, 27 October 2023 at the Infinity Studios at Paarden Eiland.
The fun isn't over just yet!
To celebrate, festivities continue with the inaugural Mr Gay World Pride on Saturday, 28 October 2023.
This is the perfect opportunity for you to "dust off your favourite costume, release your inner diva, and join us to become the person you've always wanted to be."
Ready to join the party? Click here to buy tickets.
For just R8, you can use your voice to have your say on who should be crowned Mr Gay World 2023.
This year's contestants are:
