Avian flu egg shortage could worsen malnutrition in children
Clarance Ford speaks to Annaline van der Poel, Chief Business Development Officer for Debt Rescue.
For many South Africans eggs are a primary source of protein because of their affordability.
Their shortage, and an increase in the price of what is available, could worsen malnutrition and hunger, particularly in children.
A balanced diet is essential for a child’s development and this crisis is making that more difficult to maintain.
Van der Poel says that a child not getting enough protein and proper nutrition will have negative impacts on them later in life, and this is already a huge problem in South Africa.
This whole situation is just making things worse.Annaline van der Poel, Chief Business Development Officer - Debt Rescue
She adds that there are not really any good alternatives and people are having to rethink their whole budget and what they cook to deal with this.
What makes matters worse is that it is not clear when this crisis will be over.
