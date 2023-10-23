Bok victory soured as World Rugby investigates Mbonambi's alleged racial slur
JOHANNESBURG - World Rugby has confirmed that it will be investigating racial abuse allegations made against Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi.
The Bok vice-captain is alleged to have used a racial slur towards English flanker Tom Curry during Saturday’s semi-final game.
On Sunday, SA Rugby released a statement saying it was aware of the serious nature of the allegations, and would review available evidence.
The Springboks’ 16-15 semi-final victory has been soured by the formal complaint made against Mbonambi by England. Curry alerted referee Ben O’Keefe to the purported incident during the game, but no action was taken.
If found guilty, Mbonambi would likely be banned and miss Saturday’s final against the All Blacks, putting the Bok title defence in jeopardy, as he is the team’s only specialist hooker.
World Rugby said they would provide no further comment on the matter until their investigation was complete.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bok victory soured as World Rugby investigates Mbonambi's alleged racial slur
