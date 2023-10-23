Amendments to directors’ remuneration rules under legal scrutiny
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Nicola Malan| Managing Director and corporate and commercial law expert at Malan Scholes Attorneys.
Amendments to directors’ remuneration rules as set out in the recently published Companies Amendment Bill has raised concerns with industry experts due to their potential to disincentivise competent individuals to take board positions.
According to Nicola Malan, managing director and corporate and commercial law expert at Malan Scholes Attorneys, this may, in turn hinder South African companies’ competitiveness on the global stage.
In her analysis, the bill suggests multiple changes to the Companies Act, which ultimately aims to empower shareholders to have more influence over the compensation of directors of listed and unlisted public companies and state-owned companies.
Malan says, If enacted, these rules could have far-reaching consequences for South Africa's business environment.
It really focuses on that kind of disclosure. What the pay gap is of the employees in an organisation.Nicola Malan, managing director - Malan Scholes Attorneys
On the one-hand, people are saying we live in a very unequal society, and the additional disclosure is to reduce the pay gap. That's the argument for the additional disclosure.Nicola Malan, managing director - Malan Scholes Attorneys
The argument against the additional disclosure may relate to labour unhappinessNicola Malan, managing director - Malan Scholes Attorneys
