



JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that approximately 550 mine employees are reportedly being held hostage underground at the GoldOne-East Modderfontein mine in Springs.

The employer said that the mine employees had not returned to the surface since their shift on Sunday night.

Police said that the miners have been held hostage since then, allegedly by members affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

However, the union said that it was trying to establish details around the ongoing situation.

Police have confirmed that officers are on standby to monitor any eventualities.

This article first appeared on EWN : Police confirm hundreds of mine employees being held hostage at Springs mine