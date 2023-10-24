NUM claims its members have been assaulted at Springs mine





JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says at least nine of its members who are part of the over 500 mineworkers who are still underground have been assaulted at the GoldOne-East Modderfontein mine in Springs.

This comes amid conflicting reports about the miners being held hostage and others alleging that they are staging a sit-in as they have remained underground since Sunday night.

NUM has dismissed claims, allegedly by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), that its members are staging a sit-in at the mine.

NUM accuses Amcu of holding its members hostage.

Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu: "Our members are being held hostage against their will. It also includes vulnerable women. It's very painful what is happening right now."

NUM says it's also concerned about the health of the miners who have not had any food or water for two days.

Meanwhile, Amcu says it's trying to establish details around the ongoing situation, with police saying the union is in talks with the mine's management.

