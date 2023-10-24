Amcu on alleged mine hostages: 'Our priority is to get everybody out'





Ray White interviews Jeff Mphahlele, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) General Secretary.

There are 543 miners being held hostage at the GoldOne-East Modderfontein Mine in Springs, allegedly by Amcu members.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) claims the miners have been held underground against their will since Sunday.

Mphahlele says they demand organisational rights in the mine, resulting in night-shift workers remaining underground until the issue was resolved.

Up until that point, there were no hostages, says Mphahlele.

He adds that out of the 500-plus members, nine were NUM members, meaning that the rest were either Amcu members or miners that don't belong to a trade union.

Last night, attempts were made to get the miners out, however, nothing came of it due to management issues.

Mphahlele say that the work will continue today to ensure that everyone gets out safely.

The priority is to get everybody out of there. Jeff Mphahlele, General Secretary – Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union

