Mzansi rallies behind Springbok Bongi Mbonambi





South Africa is backing Bongi Mbonambi after an investigation was launched following racism allegations from England’s Tom Curry.

World Rugby on Monday (23 October) said it was investigating allegations against the much-loved Springbok hooker after Curry told referee Ben O’Keeffe that Mbonambi used an alleged racial slur during their Rugby World Cup semi-final.

In clips shared on social media from the game on Saturday, Curry is picked up on the mic saying “Sir, sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t, what do I do?”.

O’Keeffe replies, “Nothing, please”.

So this is seemingly where the incident takes place. Listen from around 8s onwards.



My advice would be to put earphones in and decide for yourself what you hear✌ pic.twitter.com/8Qo571qd4s ' Sharky (@CapeSaakie) October 23, 2023

Springbok players and coaches defended Bongi Mbonambi as a “great guy” and a “family man”.

Mzansi is also rallying behind Bongi, noting that there is no clear audio in the public domain of the alleged slur.

Some on social media felt that Mbonambi was misheard/misunderstood.

It's clear that Bongi Mbonambi said "wit kant" in that video. Even logically, how many times did the referree say "side" in that clip?



Tom Curry owes Bongi an apology. ' Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) October 24, 2023

Yeah I don’t believe for a second that Bongi Mbonambi used a “racial slur”. This is the British media throwing a tantrum because they lost ' 🇵🇸 (@naledimashishi) October 22, 2023

So Bongi Mbonambi said “white side” in Afrikaans and Tom Curry assumed it is a racial slur. I'm finished 😭😭😭😭😭 ' 𝙰𝙺 𝚄𝚉𝚄𝙼𝙰𝙺𝙸 🦊 (@Akhona_PQ) October 22, 2023

I Stand with Bongi Mbonambi pic.twitter.com/zHBcOoZF2r ' IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 22, 2023

Bongi Mbonambi would choose English out of all languages he speaks to attack an English speaking player? 🤣 guys wow. When we get mad and want to swear. English is not the go to. It doesn't flow and hit like venac. May they please take their L with grace and Leave Bongi Shem yoh ' Kellez Matojane-Tilo 🌈 🏳️‍🌈 (@Kelle938) October 22, 2023

