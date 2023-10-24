[LISTEN] Forensic audio analysis 'proves' what Bongi Mbonambi might've said





Lester Kiewit speaks to Rugby365’s editor, Jan De Koning, about the probe into allegations that Bongi Mbonambi uttered a racial slur to England player Tom Curry during the Springboks' World Cup semi-final match on Saturday.

Kiewit reports that Tom Curry believes he heard Bongi Mbonambi utter this racial slur and reported it to the game's referee, Ben O'Keefe.

“Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c*** what can I do?"

It's reported that World Rugby and the South African Rugby Union are addressing this claim.

Kiewit and the CapeTalk crew did some forensic audio analysis by stripping out the crowd's noise and slowing down the audio clip. [skip to 1:17 in the audio clip above]

Kiewit hears a call for the defensive line that could be two things:

1) Wyd kant (wide side)

2) Wit kant (white side, AKA, England)

It's not unknown that the Bokke speak Afrikaans to each other as a strategy on the field so that their opponents don't know their next move - if this is the case, the above can't be ruled out as a possibility and the investigation should be cancelled, says Kiewit.

De Koning agrees...

I don't think they will but they can because it's all much to do about nothing. I definitely think it's something lost in translation. Jan de Koning, Managing Editor - Rugby365.com

Kiewit adds that this could be more of a public relations (PR) moment for World Rugby to capitalise on to avoid seeming "lax about racial accusations."

De Koning notes that he attended a press conference on Monday and all media hopped on this story.

But de Koning says that this won't affect the Springboks' training for the finals because "they are far removed from the noise and general media."

The Springboks communication's team have also said that this issue is "being handled by World Rugby and South African Rugby."

