SA company Milkor launches Milkor 380, the LARGEST drone ever produced in Africa





Meet Milkor 380, the largest drone ever produced in Africa by Pretoria-based company Milkor.

According to Daniël du Plessis from Milkor, the drone is intended to be used by the Defence industry, however, it can also be used for border control and fighting against poaching.

The drone, which first took flight last month, can fly for 35 hours straight without landing.

Having five drones ready by the end of 2023 will cost a pretty penny, however du Plessis has confirmed that governments on several continents have already shown interest in the first-of-its-kind drone.

Milkor 380 specs:

Maximum range: 2000+km

Maximum endurance: 35 hours

Maximum altitude: 30 000ft

Cruise Altitude: 20 000ft

Length: 9m

Wingspan: 18m

MTOW: 1300kg

Maximum payload: 210kg

Fuel capacity: 300kg

Maximum speed: 250km/hour