Happy 37th birthday, Drake!
Drizzy Drake celebrates his 37th birthday today (24 October).
The Canadian rapper came onto the music scene nearly 15 years ago with his ‘So Far Gone’ mixtape and quickly became an industry legend.
RELATED: Drake ties Michael Jackson's record for number one hits
Through eight studio albums, he has explored several genres and garnered dozens of chart achievements and awards.
To celebrate Drake’s birthday, let’s look back at his 15 most-streamed songs (by Official Charts):
15) ‘Nonstop’
14) ‘Hold On We’re Going Home’ (feat. Majid Jordan)
13) ‘Going Bad’ (with Meek Mill)
12) ‘Toosie Slide’
11) ‘Take Care’ (with Rihanna)
10) ‘Controlla’
9) ‘Hotline Bling’
8) ‘Too Good’
7) ‘No Guidance’ (with Chris Browm)
6) ‘In My Feelings’
5) ‘Passionfruit’
4) ‘Life Is Good’ (with Future)
3) Nice For What
2) God’s Plan
1) One Dance (feat Wizkid and Kyla)
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 37th birthday, Drake!
Source : instagram.com
More from Entertainment
#AnHourWith SA singer Arnold de Wet will take you on a music memory journey
Get ready for chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's this Sunday, as we give control of our music playlist to our special guest.Read More
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA
If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies.Read More
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit
At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with ‘Saving All My Love For You’.Read More
Rolling away some years? Rolling Stones' latest music video raises eyebrows
[WATCH] Have they stopped ageing or has computer-generated imagery stepped in to save the day?Read More
Happy 38th birthday Ciara!
Take a trip down memory lane with her top 10 hit songs.Read More
Happy 39th trip around the sun, Katy Perry!
Sing it with us... 'we'll make it like your birthday everyday!' Let's celebrate virtually with some of the singer's best hits.Read More
Happy 62nd Birthday Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers!
Let's celebrate the American musician's birthday with some fun facts.Read More
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) is coming to South Africa!
Take a walk down memory lane with some of OMD's hits.Read More
Arendsvlei - kykNET's 'best' telenovela - ends after 6 seasons
First 7de Laan, now Arendsvlei! The latter will end with its sixth season in June 2024.Read More