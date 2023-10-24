85% of SAAF's aircrafts are out of order, leaving our air borders 'vulnerable'
Lester Kiewit interviews Kobus Marais, Democratic Alliance Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans.
Minister of Defence, Thandi Modise, has disclosed that an alarming 85% of the South African Air Force's (SAAF) aircraft fleet are out of order.
The 388 aircrafts are broken up into:
- 188 aircraft being grounded or non-serviceable
- 60 awaiting major rebuilds
- 27 awaiting repairs
- Six are undergoing repairs
- Three being discontinued due to age
RELATED: Air Force establishes a Space Command: ‘You have to be prepared for everything’
The DA argues that the most worrisome figure is that 233 aircraft are on the ground due to the lack of budget to fund the repairs.
This means that should our country face a security crisis, half of our air force cannot be deployed.
Marais says that if there aren't functional aircraft and vessels available, it means that the economic ocean resources too can't be protected.
He adds that if we aren't prepared, we could see conventional threats spilling over into South Africa.
Marais says that the current situation is a knock-on effect of Treasury's budget cuts.
"The DA calls upon the ANC government to stop promising and take immediate action to address this national crisis of epic proportions", reads a statement from the DA , adding that they urge government to allocate the necessary resources to restore the SAAF.
It's [air border] not unprotected, but it's absolutely vulnerable.Kobus Marais, Shadow Minister of Defence and Military Veterans – Democratic Alliance
We have got basically no budget available for maintenance and upgrades of our prime mission equipment.Kobus Marais, Shadow Minister of Defence and Military Veterans – Democratic Alliance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
