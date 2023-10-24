Comedian Dave Chappelle's Israel-Gaza comments spur walk-outs from Boston show





It's been five years since US comedian Dave Chappelle entertained South African audiences with his particular brand of humour, but in his home country of the US, some audiences haven't really been feeling his brand of funny.

It's being reported that, at a show in Boston last week, some fans weren't doing much laughing.

In fact, a number of them are said to have walked out after Chappelle apparently went in on the US for backing Israel’s “war crimes” against Palestinians.

The controversial comic made the remarks during a show at the TD Garden on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The walkout from some Jewish audience members apparently began after Chappelle said he didn't think students should lose job offers for supporting Palestinians.

He was then told to "shut up" claim fans who say the comedian then embarked on an emotional anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian rant.

Other members of the audience are said to have cheered and shouted “Free Palestine!” while others shouted, “What about Hamas?!” witnesses told the Journal.

Some members of the audience walked out.

Oddly, a spokesperson for Chappelle told the WSJ that Chappelle “denies being in Boston” on the night in question.

Chappelle is best known for his sharp social commentary and amusing observations on topics including popular culture, sex, drugs, race, politics and fame.

It is by no means the first time Chappelle has been at the center of controversy for his words.

In 2022, Netflix staff staged a walkout after his hour-long special 'The Closer', dealt primarily with criticism leveled against him by the LGBTQIA+ community over the years.

The special sparked outrage as he made jokes about the trans community which others found offensive.

