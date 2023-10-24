Springboks’ confidence and focus can win them the RWC - Sports Psychologist





Africa Melane speaks to Sports Psychologist, Dr Jannie Botha.

The Springboks have arguably had one of the toughest Rugby World Cup runs this year, compared to other teams.

The team has played four of the six world-ranked teams on its road to the finals.

While it was never going to be an easy journey, Botha says the Springboks were mentally prepared for it.

Two things will make you perform – your foundation (confidence) and your focus… The [Springboks] foundation is correct, they’ve got confidence, and they will be ready to blow it out this weekend [in the final against New Zealand]. Dr Jannie Botha, Sports Psychologist

A team or player's focus can be on one of two things – the process or the results.

Often focusing on the process allows players to be more relaxed while focusing on the results can make one anxious.

While winning is the goal, it can’t necessarily be your focus.

That’s exactly what happens in the semi-final, you don’t focus on the scoreboard, you focus on your next job. That’s also what happened against France. You can see in our games how we have learned to focus on the right stuff. Dr Jannie Botha, Sports Psychologist

