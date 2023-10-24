Springboks’ confidence and focus can win them the RWC - Sports Psychologist
Africa Melane speaks to Sports Psychologist, Dr Jannie Botha.
The Springboks have arguably had one of the toughest Rugby World Cup runs this year, compared to other teams.
The team has played four of the six world-ranked teams on its road to the finals.
While it was never going to be an easy journey, Botha says the Springboks were mentally prepared for it.
Two things will make you perform – your foundation (confidence) and your focus… The [Springboks] foundation is correct, they’ve got confidence, and they will be ready to blow it out this weekend [in the final against New Zealand].Dr Jannie Botha, Sports Psychologist
A team or player's focus can be on one of two things – the process or the results.
Often focusing on the process allows players to be more relaxed while focusing on the results can make one anxious.
While winning is the goal, it can’t necessarily be your focus.
That’s exactly what happens in the semi-final, you don’t focus on the scoreboard, you focus on your next job. That’s also what happened against France. You can see in our games how we have learned to focus on the right stuff.Dr Jannie Botha, Sports Psychologist
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Springboks’ confidence and focus can win them the RWC - Sports Psychologist
Source : https://resources.worldrugby-rims.pulselive.com/photo-resources/worldrugby/photo/2023/10/15/33c3f747-433f-427d-8d4a-62d9c781b3fb/1737748505.jpg?width=1024&height=600
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor
Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.Read More
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ
Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.Read More
[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!Read More
2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'
SA vs NZ: "The Springboks seem really calm." Rugby Commentator, Matthew Pearce
Number one commentator in the world, Matthew Pearce weighs in on the final tomorrow.Read More
'What Rassie has done with the Springboks shows what's possible in SA'
The Rugby World Cup final is almost upon us, and Rassie Erasmus could become a rugby legend depending on the outcome.Read More
"It's more stressful watching the Bokke than playing." Former Bok, Francois Louw
Kfm Mornings speak to former Bok and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, Francois Louw about his thoughts on the finals tomorrow.Read More
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name
EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on.Read More
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA
If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies.Read More
Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya
The Presidency said it has been receiving messages from South Africans around the world about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.Read More