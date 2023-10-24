'He’s a fantastic bloke': Boks back Mbonambi amid racism allegations
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks aren’t getting drawn into the sideshow that threatens to derail their preparations for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.
World Rugby’s review into the racism allegations made against hooker Bongi Mbonambi is the week’s dominant talking point ahead of the sport’s biggest fixture and looks set to do so until his name is cleared.
The Boks have gone about their business as usual and had their first training session of the week on Monday, where Mbonambi participated. The reigning champions hardly entertained questions about the alleged incident between Mbonambi and England flank Tom Curry in the semifinal over the past weekend.
Scrum coach, Daan Human, appeared before a media conference where he stood up for the player’s character and paid little attention to the accusations.
"He's a calm guy actually, a very calm guy, well-spoken guy. No, it's really not a big thing. I don't want to actually go into it because we've got a World Cup final in six days' time," Human said.
Lock, Jean Kleyn, also came to his teammate’s defence and brushed aside Curry’s complaint.
"Bongi is a great guy. I’ve known him since we played together at the Stormers nine years ago. He’s fantastic, he’s a good individual and to be honest, I’m not even really going to comment on it or to justify it. But all I’ll say is, he’s a fantastic bloke," said Kleyn.
World Rugby says it takes all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously and will not make any further comment on the matter until the investigation is complete.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'He’s a fantastic bloke': Boks back Mbonambi amid racism allegations
Source : AFP
