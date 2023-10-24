‘There’s a cost to democracy’: Taxpayers foot R600k bill for council sittings





Clement Manyathela speaks to Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng, and former City of Johannesburg Speaker, Vasco Da Gama.

While much of the country is struggling to make ends meet and millions of people struggle with hunger, the City of Johannesburg councillors are clearly eating very well.

The worst part is that taxpayers are footing the bill.

News24 reported that more than half a million rand is spent on Johannesburg council sittings, with a huge portion of this going towards catering, a cost that Da Gama says is not justifiable.

However, Nkadimeng says that there are large costs that go into running a council meeting outside of food.

She adds that many council meetings do not even have catering, but police, ambulances and fire services are still needed which can be pricey.

There is a cost to democracy. Thembi Nkadimeng, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister

The Joburg council. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

According to Nkadimeng, the cost of catering is one of the lower costs related to these council meetings.

There are so many council meetings... I have never seen them eating anything fancy. Thembi Nkadimeng, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister

