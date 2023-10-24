'You can't pretend history began with the October 7 Israel attack' - Daniel Levy





Lester Kiewit speaks to Daniel Levy, president of the U.S./Middle East Project and former Senior adviser in the government of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak about the hostilities in the Israel-Gaza war and the politics surrounding this humanitarian crisis.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues and the number of casualties keep rising.

Among the questions dominating the discourse around the conflict is 'what is the appropriate or proportionate response by Israel to the October 7 attack by Hamas?'

Many commentators are pondering whether such a question is even appropriate considering the ongoing plight of the people of Gaza?

Levy addresses in the difficulties surrounding the dialogue and debate as it pertains to the hostilities in the Israel-Gaza war and the politics and breaches of international law surrounding the crisis.

There's no making light of the horrendous nature of what happened on October 7th to Israelis. Daniel Levy, President of the US / Middle East Project (USMEP)

Yes, a people who lives under occupation, with their rights denied, has the right to resist, including armed resistance but always within the parameter of international law. Daniel Levy, President of the US / Middle East Project (USMEP)

However, says Levy, context history cannot simply be ignored in the conversation around this most recent flare up of violence in the region.

You also cannot pretend that history begins on October 7th and that things were OK on October 6th...or that the party that happened to be attacked, then has free rein to act outside international laws...in its response. Daniel Levy, President of the US / Middle East Project (USMEP)

Operating within the law has to apply to what Israel does subsequently and it is not being applied. Israel has cut off food, fuel, water, electricity, humanitarian supplies...it is bombing and killing civilians. Daniel Levy, President of the US / Middle East Project (USMEP)

Thousands of people from Palestine and Israel have died since the 7 October attack by Hamas and retaliatory attacks by the Israeli Defence Force.

The United States of America and the UK are some of the biggest countries that have sent military support to Israel over the past two weeks.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the arming of either the Israeli or Palestinian militant group, Hamas, undermined the peace process.

