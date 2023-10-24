Taking the stairs daily might be better than reaching 10 thousand steps





Skip to 3:35 for this one.

Fitness and wellness researchers in the United Kingdom conducted a study showing that 10,000 steps might not be better than getting short bursts of exercise at full energy per day.

For example, rather than running five kilometers in 15 minutes, run one kilometer a day as quickly as you can.

RELATED: CAN YOU IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH WITH JUST 11 MINUTES OF DAILY EXERCISE?

Or instead of being stressed to reach 10,000 steps everyday, climb stairs at least five times a day to increase your fitness levels.

The latter tends to "be much better for you."

According to the results of this decade-long study involving 400,000 Britons, there's a simpler way of keeping your heart healthy than reaching 10,000 steps a day - climbing just five flights of stairs a day lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.