[LISTEN] How are salaries benchmarked?
Clement Manyathela interviews Mark Bussin, Exco Member of the South African Reward Association.
Have you ever wondered how salaries are decided upon? Do Human Resources (HR) practitioners just decide on salaries or are there industry specific benchmarks?
Naturally, how much you earn is dependent on a number of factors, including experience, qualifications, your field of work and even where you live.
However, market-related salaries play an important role in this.
Manyathela argues that perhaps companies should disclose how they determine what salaries should be given to which job.
Bussin says that companies have to disclose why people in the same grade earn different amounts, which could be due to the above-mentioned factors.
The most common way salaries are determined are through salary surveys.
For big companies, payrolls will be handed over to the external service provider who would then match it to the jobs in their salary survey, says Bussin.
The service provider will then return an aggregate and the organisation will use it to set their pay.
If it is a government job they will compare the salaries to companies of a similar size with a similar GDP.
The company has to say why people in the same grade earn different amounts.Mark Bussin, Exco Member – South African Reward Association
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How are salaries benchmarked?
Source : Pexels: Tima Miroshnichenko
