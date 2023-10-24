Futurist Ray Kurzweil uses AI to bring his late father 'back to life'
Ray White speaks to foreign correspondent Vickie Turner about the world’s trending news stories.
Famed American futurist Ray Kurzweil recently used AI to recreate his father who passed.
He created a replicant of his father by feeding an AI system with letters, essays and musical compositions by his father.
The system has allowed him to have conversations with his father.
"'I actually had a conversation with him, which felt a lot like talking to him," he told Rolling Stone.
Kurzweil hopes to take it one step further, bringing his father back to life using nanotechnology and DNA harvested from the gravesite.
He is convinced, that by 2045, it will be something we can all do.
