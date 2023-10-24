'We need to TAKE BACK the streets of Manenberg from gangs' - CPF Chairperson
Clarence Ford speaks to Vernon Visagie, Manenberg Community Policing Forum Chairperson.
Residents of Manenberg and other communities in Cape Town are extremely concerned about matriculants who have to write exams amid deadly gang violence.
National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams are about to start, and learners have to deal with fears for their safety on top of exam stress.
The Western Cape Education Department stated that contingency measures have been put in place to prevent gang violence from disrupting exams.
Visagie says that the gang violence has already started disrupting matriculants with a stabbing happening outside a high school on Tuesday morning.
Before school started this morning, a gang fight broke out and all mayhem broke lose.Vernon Visagie, Chairperson - Manenberg CPF
He says that things have been reaching a point in Manenberg where the community could tell things were about to spiral out of control.
Visagie adds that they believe gangs are trying to recruit high school children, who are made targets if they refuse to join.
However, he says there has been a greater police presence which has brought a level of calmness.
In addition to this, neighborhood watches and community involvement is helping get a handle on the situation, says Visagie.
We want to encourage the community to continue to join the neighbourhood watches. Take back the streets of Manenberg.Vernon Visagie, Chairperson - Manenberg CPF
Source : Facebook
