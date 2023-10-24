Forget Tinder Swindler! Man fakes heart attacks to avoid paying restaurant bills





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news. Skip to 4:59 to hear about this restaurant swindler.

If getting away with free meals was a person - it would be Aidas J!

Friedman reports that a man called Aidas J - now known as an alleged scam artist and restaurant swindler because his modus operandi involved faking heart attacks to avoid paying bills - not once, not twice - twenty times this year!

According to reports, Aidas J represents himself as a "typical Russian tourist" visiting various eateries in Alicante, Spain, ordering the most expensive items on the menu from lobster to premium whiskey and dining and dashing with a 'heart attack' - like this.

Image source: screengrab from tmz.com https://www.tmz.com/2023/10/21/man-arrested-faking-heart-attacks-lithuanian/

Aidas J's latest attempt saw him fake an attack but the restaurant didn't believe that his 'heart attack' looked authentic. Waiters then called the police who recognised his modus operandi and arrested him - briefly.

Typically, this swindler spends a few days in jail until he's out again doing his thing.

Many of the restaurant owners in the port city have posted pictures of him so people are on the lookout.

As Friedman says, "please don't try this wherever you are."

