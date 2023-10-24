Why mental health matters for a winning team
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to performance coach, Gielie Hoffmann about the psychology of winning in sports.
Mental strength is a big player in tournaments as players must perform at their best for an extended period of time.
Suddenly it's not only about who plays the best… it's who is able mentally to get the win when it matters most.Gielie Hoffmann, performance coach
Teams prepare for any disruptions they might face, including a stadium full of fans booing.
What we are seeing with the Springboks is that they are really able to absorb pressure, absorb injuries, absorb players not performing at their best, and still playing good rugby and get the result.Gielie Hoffmann, performance coach
The biggest thing for [the Springboks] was to not panic. In most professional sporting games you will have a team who dominates for a certain part and then you get your time to dominate again. The key is ‘how do I remain in the game when I’m not playing my best’.Gielie Hoffmann, performance coach
The key is to remain mentally in check even if you’re not dominating or winning – this will allow you to make the switch and take the opportunity.
Hoffman believes the one underlying thing the Springboks have going for them is confidence.
They are able to absorb and not panic when they are not playing at their best… Even if we get two opportunities, we are able to calmly and with clarity perform when it matters, that’s a skill.Gielie Hoffmann, performance coach
