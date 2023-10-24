Are the DA and ANC in secret talks ahead of the 2024 elections?
Mandy Weiner speaks to Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief (skip to 17:04).
Basson wrote a book titled 'Who will rule South Africa?' asking the question whether we could see the Democratic Alliance running Parliament.
In the book he asked whether the DA would make a deal with the ANC after the 2024 elections to take control of Parliament, which the DA is apparently considering.
The DA has joined an alliance with a number of political parties with the aim of unseating the ANC next year.
Basson says that there are secret talks between the ANC and the DA which would result in an ANC president and cabinet and the DA controlling the legislature and parliament.
Those parties obviously still on the record deny that they would do this.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-Chief - News24
He adds that the options for the ANC are becoming limited as many believe they will dip below 50% in the next elections.
However, he says that this scenario will only come into play if the ANC drops below 45%.
This article first appeared on 702 : Are the DA and ANC in secret talks ahead of the 2024 elections?
Source : @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
