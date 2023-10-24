Israel-Gaza conflict: 'It does seem like an intractable situation' - Kevin Bloom
Renowned journalist Kevin Bloom joins John Maytham to express the opinion that the reality that the ascendant ideologies on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war have become a very literal acting out of the ancient holy texts.
In 1992, Kevin Bloom was just days away from turning 19.
Dressed in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) olive green uniform and holding a M16 assault rifle, he stood at the entrance to the Muslim Quarter of old Jerusalem.
Bloom was a member of the International Volunteer Corps. In his own words he was an "idealist".
In his latest Daily Maverick piece, 'Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land', Bloom writes candidly about his experience as a young Jewish man who had hope of joining the IDF's fighting unit.
I was a young idealist and I found IDF to be an avenue for that because the shame of exile and slaughter on that scale is....is really lessened when you're in the olive green uniform of the IDF and you have a M16 in your hand.Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick
As an 18 or 19-year-old, the need to de-humanise the other, because it makes your world a lot simpler, is pretty much what's indoctrinated in you.Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick
Bloom admits that the situation in 2023, does seem to be an intractable one.
You've got a situation here now where you've got two-sides who are only seeing one side.Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick
What we're looking at here, the horrors we're looking at, and our confusion is around a range of incompatible facts and incomplete stories.Kevin Bloom, Journalist - Daily Maverick
RELATED:Comedian Dave Chappelle's Israel-Gaza comments spur walk-outs from Boston show
More from Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More
50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept
It’s alleged that 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics after they consumed items bought from informal traders.Read More
Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer
In August, Keith Featherstone confirmed that Koeberg Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
More from World
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread
Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery.Read More
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not
After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent.Read More
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year
The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday.Read More
SA-born trader manipulated rand/dollar rate, convicted on forex fraud in US
Glen Point Capital's Neil Phillips faces up to ten years in prison after being found guilty by a jury in a New York federal court. His story reads like something out of a movie says Anchor Capital's Peter Armitage.Read More
Israeli invasion of Gaza likely to resemble past battles in Iraq and Syria
Israeli seems to be preparing for a ground campaign which is likely to resemble past difficult battles.Read More
A groundbreaking new physics theory could explain life
Physics has long failed to explain life – but we’re testing a groundbreaking new theory in the labRead More
'Where is your son, PM?' Yair Netanyahu in US as 360K reservists called to war
Israelis are furious that Benjamin Netanyahu's son is 'abandoning' them by staying in the US while others are called up to fight.Read More
Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the call for his resignation, describing it as an “unprovoked attack”.Read More
New Zealand community start a petition to stop Celine Dion music battle
The music battle included people gathering in the area with their cars and blasting music from sirens typically used for emergency warnings.Read More