Here’s why Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the US GP
Just four hours after standing on the podium with Redbull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the US Grand Prix for failing to pass an inspection.
Despite a shaky strategy, Hamilton fought his way to second place before he and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were disqualified for failing a plank inspection.
F1 governing body, the FIA, found that the planks under each of their cars had worn away to the point that they were no longer within the regulations.
The planks are designed to impose a minimum ground clearance for F1 cars.
F1 cars have a wooden plank on the floor of the car that's meant to act as a checker to make sure the cars are not too low to the ground (bc that would create aerodynamical advantages n make the car faster). If you scraped the plank past a certain point, you're DQ'd. pic.twitter.com/UUHCi27Qa4' Mario Delgado Genzor (@DeGenZGZ) October 23, 2023
Their cars were included in the four that were selected for a random inspection, which can occur after every race.
Leclerc lost his sixth-place finish, while Hamilton’s disqualification lost him the podium and the groundwork he had made chasing for P2 in the World Drivers' Championship.
This means that McLaren driver Lando Norris was bumped up to second place and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz moved to third place.
In Mercedes' press release, Hamiton said, “It is, of course, disappointing to be disqualified post-race but that doesn't take away from the progress we've made this weekend”.
This article first appeared on 947 : Here’s why Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the US GP
