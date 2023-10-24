Kloof Road (CPT) closed for 12 months due to Spring storm aftermath and clean-up





According to the City of Cape Town, the stretch of road between Kloof Nek Road and Round House Road will remain temporarily closed for repairs for at least 12 months due to the extensive damage caused to the roadway during the storm a few weeks ago.

The volume of rain over the weekend of Sunday 24 September caused an uncontrolled surface water run-off, which resulted in the instability of the embankment.

A civil engineering geotechnical specialist will conduct an investigation and design the repairs.

Once concluded, the City will determine how to proceed to reinstate the embankment.

The water supply to the area is not cut off though, but there is limited supply - residents are cautioned to reduce their water use as much as possible.

