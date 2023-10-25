Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) is coming to South Africa!
Pippa Hudson interviews Andy Mccluskey, Lead Singer of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD).
If you're a 70s baby, now is the chance to relive some of your memories!
On Thursday 18 April 2024, synth pioneers and hit makers of 'Enola Gay', 'Pandora's Box' and 'If You Leave', are making their way to the Mother City and Johannesburg on 20 April 2024 as part of their 'Greatest Hits' world tour.
Forty-five years since starting a band in high school with Paul Humphreys, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark has no plans of slowing down.
Written during lockdown, recorded and mixed by Mccluskey and Humphreys, OMD's latest album Bauhaus Staircase, which is said to be the band’s most explicitly political record, is being released on Friday 27 October.
Tickets for their tour range from R895 to R1195.
If you're in the Mother City, click here to book.
If you're in Joburg, click here to book.
The show may only be in 2024, but it's never too early to take a walk down memory lane with some of OMD's hits.
If You Leave
Enola Gay
So In Love
Pandora's Box
Really excited to be coming back to South Africa! It's been far too long.Andy Mccluskey, Lead Singer – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
We have been trying to get back to South Africa for 12 years.Andy Mccluskey, Lead Singer – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: © Markus Felix | PushingPixels
